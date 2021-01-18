A 2021 calendar on ‘forgotten foods’

Sahaja Samruddha, an organisation engaged in promoting agricultural diversity with focus on conservation of indigenous varieties of paddy, has released a desktop calendar for 2021 throwing light on traditional and alternative foods and herbs to promote immunity.

The theme of the calendar is “window to forgotten foods”. The calendar has a wealth of information on alternative foods reckoned to be rich in vitamins that are vital during the current, pandemic-plagued times.

Krishnaprasad, of Sahaja Samruddha, said the calendar has been brought out in collaboration with NABARD and Sahaja Organics to popularise the indigenous and neglected food systems rich in vitamins vital for boosting immunity.

“The indigenous food system of India is a rich source of vitamins in its natural form, but has been fast supplanted by junk and fast food that are proven to be unhealthy. This is aside from the excess focus on rice and wheat,” he said. Hence, a calendar was conceived with traditional and forgotten foods as the theme so that it could be a ready reckoner on their benefits, he added.

There is even a section on edible flowers, including pumpkin flowers, butterfly pea, and moringa. Mr. Krishnaprasad pointed out that flowers are used in prayers, rituals and as decorations, while their importance as food has seemingly disappeared from public memory. Every sheet in the calendar is a treasure trove of information on forgotten foods and will help in reviving their consumption, he said.

Sahaja Samruddha has been publishing theme-based calendars over the past 10 years. Their earlier themes include desi rice, roots and tubers, and millets. The text in the calendar has been edited by Meenakshi Boopathi, who has a dedicated page on forgotten foods on Facebook.

The calendar is bilingual, with information presented in both English and Kannada. The calendar cost is pegged at ₹100. For details, contact Sahaja Samruddha on 91081 28123.