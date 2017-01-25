ZP members demand probe into misuse of finances

The members of Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat, cutting across party lines, have demanded a detailed probe into the alleged involvement of human resource (HR) firms in the misuse of finances. Money was deducted from the salaries of workers as contribution towards the Provident Fund Organisation (PFO) and the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

At the ZP meeting held in the city on Tuesday, Mallikarjun Hakre, president, Sagar Taluk Panchayat, said that at present more than 10,000 personnel, hired through private HR firms, are serving with various government-departments in the district on a contract basis. There are complaints that some HR firms have misused the money deducted from the salaries of the workers for PF and for contribution to ESIC. Many firms have not provided proper documentation to the workers with regard to the deduction. Mr. Hakre pressed for a Lokayukta or Anti-Corruption Bureau probe into the irregularities.

Congress member Kagodu Annaji and R.C. Manjunath, of BJP, also demanded a thorough probe into the irregularities. Rakesh Kumar, ZP CEO, said that he had received complaints from four workers, serving on a contract basis with government departments, against HR firms swindling their money.

The necessary information in this regard would be sought from the officials of PFO and ESIC also. After collecting the necessary documents, a complaint would be lodged with the competent authority against the practice, Mr. Kumar said.

Jyothi Kumar, president, ZP, Veda Vijaykumar, vice-president, and M.B. Bhanuprakash, MLC, were present.