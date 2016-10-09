Karnataka

Youths sentenced to life imprisonment

A special court has sentenced two youth to life imprisonment after they were found guilty of raping a minor.

Additional District Judge and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act Court judge G. Nanjundaiah also slapped a fine of Rs. 27,000 on Sangamesh Machchendra (21) and Sangamesh alias Mahesh Baburao (21), both of Donagapur village of Bhalki taluk.

The court found them guilty on Thursday and announced the quantum of punishment on Friday. The judge instructed court officers to send the judgement copy and other details to the District Legal Services Authority to help the victim’s family get compensation.

The offenders had tricked the girl’s family that one of them would marry her and raped her in a town near Bidar in 2014. Learning of the truth, the parents complained to the police.

The then police officers Jyotirlinga Honakatti and Sharanappa Hippargi investigated the case.

Public prosecutor S. Vidyadhar argued for the state.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY