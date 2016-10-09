Youths sentenced to life imprisonment

A special court has sentenced two youth to life imprisonment after they were found guilty of raping a minor.

Additional District Judge and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act Court judge G. Nanjundaiah also slapped a fine of Rs. 27,000 on Sangamesh Machchendra (21) and Sangamesh alias Mahesh Baburao (21), both of Donagapur village of Bhalki taluk.

The court found them guilty on Thursday and announced the quantum of punishment on Friday. The judge instructed court officers to send the judgement copy and other details to the District Legal Services Authority to help the victim’s family get compensation.

The offenders had tricked the girl’s family that one of them would marry her and raped her in a town near Bidar in 2014. Learning of the truth, the parents complained to the police.

The then police officers Jyotirlinga Honakatti and Sharanappa Hippargi investigated the case.

Public prosecutor S. Vidyadhar argued for the state.