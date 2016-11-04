Karnataka

Youth murdered, body torched

A youth was found murdered and his body and motorcycle burnt at a village in Byadgi taluk of Haveri district on Friday.

The incident came to light on Friday morning, when passers-by noticed fire on a ‘kaccha’ road leading to a farmland at Agasanahalli village in Byadgi taluk. A closer look revealed a burning motorcycle and a human body and they immediately alerted the police.

The identity of the youth, in the age group of 20 to 25 years, is yet to be ascertained. The body has been burnt, except his hands, and his cell phone handset too is gutted, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shrinivas Joshi, DySP Gopal Byakod, Police Inspector Chidanand and others visited the spot and investigation has begun. Superintendent of Police of Haveri district Ramesh has said that the police were investigating whether the youth was killed on the spot or was killed somewhere else and then brought to the village where he was torched.

The vehicle registration number has led the police to the original owner, who reportedly sold the motorcycle a few years ago to another person.

