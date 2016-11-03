Youth from Shivamogga district killed in road accident

A 24-year-old youth was killed after his motorbike was hit by a car near Gandhinagar village on Bengaluru-Honnavar Road near here on Tuesday night. The victim has been identified as Ranjith, a resident of Mylarakeri near Shivamogga.
Ranjith was on his way to Shivamogga from Arsikere, when his motorbike was hit by the car travelling in the opposite direction.
Ranjith suffered serious injuries and succumbed on the way to a hospital in Hassan late in the night.
Banavara Police have seized the car and have registered a case in this regard.
