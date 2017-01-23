Youth from Bengaluru, two others held for hunting black buck

The Forest Department officials have arrested three people on charges of hunting black buck in Badamakanahalli forest area on the outskirts of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF).

The accused have been identified as Bengaluru-based Mohammad Jabran and his associates Manjunath and Selvam. The officials also recovered a rifle used for hunting from the prime accused Jabran.

The trio reportedly entered the forest in the wee hours of Sunday and killed two black bucks by shooting them. They were nabbed with the help of local people when they were trying to transport the dead animals to Bengaluru, Forest Department sources said.