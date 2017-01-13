Karnataka

Youth commits suicide

A youth reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his father’s licensed gun at his residence in Raghavendra Nagar in Mysuru on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Bhuvan (19), an ITI student. His father is an ex-serviceman.

City Police Commissioner Subramanyeshwara Rao said that the Nazarabad police have booked a case of unnatural death. The youth shot himself in the chest, he said.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 12, 2020 7:36:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Youth-commits-suicide/article17030786.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY