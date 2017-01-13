Youth commits suicide

A youth reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his father’s licensed gun at his residence in Raghavendra Nagar in Mysuru on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Bhuvan (19), an ITI student. His father is an ex-serviceman.

City Police Commissioner Subramanyeshwara Rao said that the Nazarabad police have booked a case of unnatural death. The youth shot himself in the chest, he said.