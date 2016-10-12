Young performers steal the show at Bidar Ram Leela event

Young boys and girls presented a variety cultural performances at the Ram Leela celebrations in Bidar on Monday.

Students of Nupur Dance Academy presented Bharatanatyam and fusion dance items. They presentedAyi Giri NandiniandDurga Stuti.

They also presented a fusion item focussing on the theme ofBeti Bachao Beti Padhao.

Tiny tots of Pragati Sangeet Vidyalaya presented a Hindustani music recital.

They played on the tabla and sang a cheez set to a Ragaa.

Triple SandStep Updance group performed dances that were a mixture of daring stunts and modern dance moves set to popular patriotic songs and film numbers.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Vishwanath Kulkarni and police inspector Sharanabasappa Bhajantri presented mementos to the performers. A temporary stage was set up at the Backward Hostel Grounds near Rotary Circle.

Meanwhile, a 45-ft tall statue of Ravana, built by Sachin V. and other artists of Yogesh Art College, was set on fire on Tuesday evening.