Yet another laudable moment for H.S. Ballal

H.S. Ballal, pro-chancellor of Manipal University, has yet another laudable achievement to feel proud of both for the university and personally.

A press release issued by the university here said that the Rajyotsava Award conferred on him at the 61st State Formation Day function in Bengaluru on November 1, recognises his contribution in the field of education. Earlier, in 2012, he had received the Udupi District Rajyotsava Award.

Dr. Ballal has been bestowed several awards in the past. In 2005, he was awarded the IBM Inspiring Vice-Chancellor of the Year Award and also the Education Personality of the Year Award.

In 2008, he was conferred the New Year Award 2008 jointly by Manipal University, Academy of General Education, Syndicate Bank and Rotary Club of Udupi-Manipal in recognition of his distinguished service in education.

In 2010, he received the Aryabhata International Award by Aryabhata Cultural Organisation in recognition of his contribution to Medical Education. In the same year, he was also recipient of the Best Teacher Award by the Bangalore Medical College, Alumni Association in the medical fraternity.