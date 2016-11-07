Karnataka

Yet another laudable moment for H.S. Ballal

H.S. Ballal, pro-chancellor of Manipal University, has yet another laudable achievement to feel proud of both for the university and personally.

A press release issued by the university here said that the Rajyotsava Award conferred on him at the 61st State Formation Day function in Bengaluru on November 1, recognises his contribution in the field of education. Earlier, in 2012, he had received the Udupi District Rajyotsava Award.

Dr. Ballal has been bestowed several awards in the past. In 2005, he was awarded the IBM Inspiring Vice-Chancellor of the Year Award and also the Education Personality of the Year Award.

In 2008, he was conferred the New Year Award 2008 jointly by Manipal University, Academy of General Education, Syndicate Bank and Rotary Club of Udupi-Manipal in recognition of his distinguished service in education.

In 2010, he received the Aryabhata International Award by Aryabhata Cultural Organisation in recognition of his contribution to Medical Education. In the same year, he was also recipient of the Best Teacher Award by the Bangalore Medical College, Alumni Association in the medical fraternity.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 5:07:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Yet-another-laudable-moment-for-H.S.-Ballal/article16438719.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY