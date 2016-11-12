Yet another day of struggle for the people in Kalaburagi

It was yet another day of struggle for the people here on Friday as most of the ATMs either remained closed or had no cash left in them. Most ATMs here were empty within minutes after they were opened.

The super market area housing major markets such as Kirana Bazaar, Saraf Bazaar, Bande Bazaar and Chappal Bazaar, which would be usually swarming with people, wore a deserted look with very few people venturing out to do business due to shortage of cash. Even the vegetable market did very little business.

Maremma, a vendor in the vegetable market, said, “I used to make a profit of at least Rs. 600 a day. In the past three days, it has trickled down to less than Rs.50 as there are no takers in the market. I will be in deep trouble if this situation continues for another couple of days. The vegetables will be spoiled too.”

People started thronging banks by 7 a.m. and long queues were seen outside most of the branches. Queues were formed outside ATMs from Thursday midnight itself.

Devadas, a small-time business man who was waiting in a queue outside an ATM in Mehboobnagar, said, “I am waiting in the queue for the past more than three hours to draw Rs. 2,000, the maximum that is allowed to be withdrawn… my turn is yet to come. I do not have even a single Rs. 100 note with me now… I do not know what would be my position if I don’t get cash from the ATM…”

Anaz, a medical representative, had similar things to say while standing in scorching sun outside an ATM at Ganesh Nagar. The ATMs continued to remain closed at many places across the city and rural parts of Kalaburagi district on Friday.

There were also reports of jewellers making some quick money selling the bullion at exorbitant rates while accepting the invalid currency.