Yeddyurappa to meet ‘upset’ old guards on Jan. 19

BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa has agreed to convene a meeting of long-time associates of the party who had written to him expressing dissatisfaction over his style of functioning.

He told reporters in Chitradurga on Sunday that the meeting would be held in Bengaluru on January 19.

In the letter, 24 leaders had accused him of making unilateral decisions, which they said were bound to affect the party. However, Mr. Yeddyurappa sought to downplay the episode and said several prominent personalities whose names had been mentioned as signatories in the letter had clarified to him as well as the party that they had nothing to do with the letter.

The timing of the meeting has also arisen curiosity in political circles, as it has been scheduled ahead of the proposed meeting with the party Central leadership, which has indicated that it would meet senior leaders Mr. Yeddyurappa and K.S. Eshwarappa after January 20.

Also, a regular organisational meeting of the Sangh Parivar had been scheduled on January 17, in which Mr. Yeddyurappa and Mr. Eshwarappa are expected to participate. Generally, individual and political matters do not come up for discussion during such meetings of the Sangh Parivar. However, the possibility of some veterans giving a piece of advise to both leaders cannot be ruled out, said party sources.

Meanwhile, BJP State general secretary Arvind Limbavali issued a press release on Saturday stating that nearly 10 of the total 24 signatories had clarified that their names had been misused and that they did not have anything to do with the letter.