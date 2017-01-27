Karnataka

Yeddyurappa maintains strategic silence; Eshwarappa continues tirade

Veiled attack against State BJP president at Sangolli Rayanna Brigade convention

BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa maintained strategic silence a day ahead of the scheduled conciliatory meeting convened by the party high command, even as senior leader and his political detractor K.S. Eshwarappa stopped short of calling him “Kamsa” at the convention of the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade in Kudalasangama on Thursday.

Without taking Mr. Yeddyurappa’s name, Mr. Eshwarappa obliquely referred to him as ‘Kamsa’, the mythological character from the Mahabharata who tries to kill Lord Krishna, but finally gets killed by him.

‘Nurturing fear’

“Like Kamsa who had the fear of Krishna even when Krishna was in the womb of his mother, some people have started nurturing fear about Rayanna Brigade even before it is taking shape,” he said.

At the same time, he fully endorsed Mr. Yeddyurappa as the party’s chief ministerial candidate. Mr. Eshwarappa also chose to clarify that he was a staunch follower of the BJP, and called on his critics not to question his loyalty to the party.

The convention saw even an open attack on Mr. Yeddyurappa with the Rayanna Brigade’s prominent leader, Mukudappa, accusing him of neglecting the backward communities.

He also warned that without the support of the backward classes, it would not be possible for Mr. Yeddyurappa to achieve his political ambition of becoming the Chief Minister again.

Friday meeting

Meanwhile, the Friday meeting convened by the BJP high command is scheduled in the evening at the residence of party national president Amit Shah.

The camps of both Mr. Yeddyurappa and Mr. Eshwarappa are claiming that the central leadership would be sympathetic to their cause.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 29, 2020 1:01:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Yeddyurappa-maintains-strategic-silence-Eshwarappa-continues-tirade/article17098953.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY