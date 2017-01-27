Yeddyurappa maintains strategic silence; Eshwarappa continues tirade

BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa maintained strategic silence a day ahead of the scheduled conciliatory meeting convened by the party high command, even as senior leader and his political detractor K.S. Eshwarappa stopped short of calling him “Kamsa” at the convention of the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade in Kudalasangama on Thursday.

Without taking Mr. Yeddyurappa’s name, Mr. Eshwarappa obliquely referred to him as ‘Kamsa’, the mythological character from the Mahabharata who tries to kill Lord Krishna, but finally gets killed by him.

‘Nurturing fear’

“Like Kamsa who had the fear of Krishna even when Krishna was in the womb of his mother, some people have started nurturing fear about Rayanna Brigade even before it is taking shape,” he said.

At the same time, he fully endorsed Mr. Yeddyurappa as the party’s chief ministerial candidate. Mr. Eshwarappa also chose to clarify that he was a staunch follower of the BJP, and called on his critics not to question his loyalty to the party.

The convention saw even an open attack on Mr. Yeddyurappa with the Rayanna Brigade’s prominent leader, Mukudappa, accusing him of neglecting the backward communities.

He also warned that without the support of the backward classes, it would not be possible for Mr. Yeddyurappa to achieve his political ambition of becoming the Chief Minister again.

Friday meeting

Meanwhile, the Friday meeting convened by the BJP high command is scheduled in the evening at the residence of party national president Amit Shah.

The camps of both Mr. Yeddyurappa and Mr. Eshwarappa are claiming that the central leadership would be sympathetic to their cause.