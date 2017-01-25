Year-long programme planned for Ramanujacharya’s 1000th birth anniversary

Sri Ramanuja Prathishtana and Sri Ramanuja Sahasranama Sabha Trust have organised a year-long programme as part of the millennial birth anniversary of Sri Ramanujacharya, a proponent of the Sri Vaishnava philosophy.

Music concerts, discourses, quizzes on Ramanujacharya for people of all ages, a seminar on his contributions, and an awareness programme on his works and philosophy, are some of the many events that have been chalked out by the two organisations for the year. Ramanujacharya was born in the year 1017.

B.S. Parthasarathy, president of the Prathishtana, and D.T. Prakash, president, district unit of Akhila Karnataka Brahmanara Sangha, told The Hindu that Ramanujacharya, in his 120 years of life, had systematically expounded philosophical truths. The seer was also a crusader of social justice and equality. He worked for the downtrodden and the oppressed sections of society. There are records that Ramanujacharya had preached the theory of oneness and had strongly opposed caste discrimination.

Mr. Parthasarathy said that many countries, including Nepal and Australia, influenced by Ramanujacharya’s teaching, are observing his 1000th birth anniversary.

The Prathishtana and Sabha have identified four places in Mysuru to install Ramanujacharya’s statue and have sent a proposal to the State government for the same. The government is expected to approve one of the four places in a week, Mr. Parthasarathy said and added that works to install the statue would begin by the second week of February.

The two organisations have already commenced door-to-door campaigning in which they are propagating Sri Ramanujacharya’s ideologies, which, according to them, are relevant for all time.

Meanwhile, Sri Madabhinava Vageesha Parakala Mahaswamy of Sri Parakalamutt inaugurated the millennium jatha held under the banner of Namma Nadige Sri Ramanuja Sahasranamada Kadege on Sunday.

Sri Sharagopa Ramanujaswamy of Ananda Ashrama, Melokote, Sri Bashyam Swamiji and Sri Ilai Alwar Swamiji of Vangipuram Nambi Mutt, Melukote, were among the many seers who took part in the programme.