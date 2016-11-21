Workers of Mysore Paper Mills to stage protest in Belagavi on Nov. 24

Workers serving with Mysore Paper Mills (MPM), a public sector undertaking in Bhadravati, will stage a one-day demonstration near Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on November 24 to draw the attention of the government towards their demands.

It may be mentioned here that the winter session of State legislature will be held in Belagavi from November 21 to December 2. The demonstration is being staged to urge legislators to discuss the problems faced by workers, during the session.

The workers of MPM have been staging an indefinite protest at the premises of the firm in Bhadravati from November 22, 2015, for the fulfilment of their various demands.

The workers have demanded that the State government either resume production at Mysore Paper Mills or announce the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for them.

C.S. Shivamurthy, president, MPM Workers’ Association, told The Hindu that though the firm had all necessary resources to resume production, the State government has not taken a decision in this regard. Citing the loss incurred by the firm in the past few years, the State government has planned to hand over the firm to a private party on a long-term lease basis.

In the meeting with elected representatives of Bhadravati and trade union leaders held on July 13, Minister for Major Industries R.V. Deshapande had assured the workers that benefits they are legally entitled to, including the pending amount to be paid as dearness allowance, dues related to salary, and others, would be cleared prior to handing over the firm on a lease basis.

However, the promise had not been fulfilled so far, Mr. Shivamurthy said.

300 workers

The demonstration would be staged in Belagavi to pressurise the State government to protect the interests of the workers serving with the MPM. Mr. Shivamurthy said that more than 300 workers would take part in it.