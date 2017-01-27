Workers demand appointment of locals in business establishments

Workers and trade union activists have planned to block Kalaburagi–Sedam Road in Kalaburagi on Tuesday demanding that the business establishments in the district give first priority to locals while recruiting. Addressing a media conference here on Friday, Sajjan Mallesh, a trade union leader associated with All India Trade Union Congress, said that former Labour Minister and workers’ leader S.K. Kanta would participate in the event. He said that factories operating in Kalaburagi districts had appointed migrant workers from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and other parts of the country for low wages taking advantage of their job-insecurity.

He alleged that South Indian Cement Factory operating in Kalaburagi district was violating the labour laws with an active support from the labour officers.

“The management has deducted around Rs. 11 lakh from workers’ wages towards Provident Fund. However, even after the High Court directions, it has not deposited the amount along with its share in the PF accounts of the employees. Even though Deputy Labour Commissioner of Kalaburagi has ordered the management to pay the dues of around Rs. 35 lakh to the workers, the management has paid no heed,” he said.

He alleged that Joint Labour Commissioner, Regional Labour Commissioner and other officers in the Labour Department had joined hands with the management.

Trade union leaders Jabbar Khan, Gurunath Panchal, Jairam Rathod, Sharanu Pujari and others were present.