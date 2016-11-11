Workers borrow essential items from shopkeepers in Hassan district

Most agricultural labourers, who earn Rs.1,000 to Rs. 2,000 a week, had difficulty owing to the scrapping of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes. However, there were a few exceptions. As there was no option to claim exchange of currency notes on Wednesday, the payment day in many coffee estates in Sakleshpur taluk, many workers had to borrow essential items from shopkeepers on loans. At some places, shopkeepers and hoteliers came to the rescue of the working class by accepting the high denomination notes.

Coffee estate managers and writers draw cash from banks on Tuesday and distribute wages on Wednesday. As the cash was drawn before the high denomination notes ceased to be legal, the same notes were paid as wages. “There was no option on the day as there was no system to exchange notes. The workers took the currency notes. A majority of them got two or three 500 rupee notes,” said Thimmappa, a writer in an estate near Ballupete.

When some workers refused to accept them, he told them that he could not replace the notes himself. The workers had to wait till Thursday to exchange them in nearby banks. “We have to go to banks and stand in queues to exchange only two or three notes,” said Tirumala, an agriculture labourer.

Currency chit

The experience of workers at an estate at Rakshidi, a village near Sakleshpur, was different. They accepted the money and a majority of them had the cooperation of shopkeepers.

Prasad Rakshidi, a theatre person and who works as a writer for two estates, told The Hindu, “Initially I had thought of delaying payment for a couple of days and making arrangements for essential grocery items on loan from a shopkeeper whom I have known for years. But, the workers said they would manage easily and accepted the higher denomination notes.”

The shopkeeper accepted the notes but issued chits for the balance. “If a worker purchased items worth Rs. 200 and paid a Rs. 500 note, the shopkeeper gave them a chit with the remaining amount with a signature. This served as a currency note for the balance. The worker used the same to do business in another shop. This was possible only because of the goodwill they share,” said Mr. Rakshidi.