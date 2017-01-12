Woman from Chickballapur dies of H1N1

She was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru

A woman from Chickballapur district has fallen victim to H1N1. She has been identified as Mamata (36), a resident of Kammaganahalli.

Mamata, who was suffering from frequent fever, was first treated at the Primary Health Centre at Peresandra and later at a private hospital in Chickballapur town on December 25. She was admitted to Columbia Asia Hospital in Bengaluru on December 27 where she tested positive for H1N1 and was under treatment. She died in the hospital on January 9.

One more positive case of H1N1 was reported from Gowribidanur taluk. Hanumegowda, a resident of Namagundlu, has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment.

The fact that both Mamata and Hanumegowda recently visited various places bordering Andhra Pradesh on separate occasions has created suspicion about prevalence of the disease in that State.

District Health Officer Ravishankar and zilla panchayat Chief Executive Officer J. Manjunath have directed the Health Department officials and staff to take precautionary measures to allay fears among the people.

“People need not panic about H1N1. Free treatment is available at District Hospital”, Dr. Ravishankar said. ASHA workers are visiting houses to create awareness.

Dr. Ravishankar said that a letter will be written to the Health and Family Welfare Department of Andhra Pradesh seeking information regarding the prevalence of disease in that State.

Five deaths in 2015

As many as 17 positive cases of H1N1 were reported in Chickballapur district in 2015. Among them five died without responding to treatment.