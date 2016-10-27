Woman fatally hit by two-wheeler

A woman, who was injured after being hit by a two-wheeler in Arsikere town on Monday, died on Tuesday on the way to a hospital in Bengaluru.

The deceased has been identified as Parvathamma (75), a resident of Somenahalli. She was hit by the two-wheeler while she was crossing the road. She suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Arsikere. On the advice of the doctor there, she was taken to a hospital in Bengaluru but succumbed on the way. The Arsikere town police have registered a case and the two-wheeler seized.

— Staff Reporter