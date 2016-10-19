Karnataka

Winter session in Belagavi from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2

The winter session of the State legislature will be held in Belagavi from November 21 to December 2. A decision to this effect was taken at a Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday.

The tradition of holding the winter session at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi was started during the JD(S)-BJP coalition government headed by H.D Kumaraswamy about a decade ago.

Probe

The Cabinet also decided to order a probe into alleged misappropriation of funds in the execution of civil works of school buildings under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA). Works were executed during the previous BJP government in the State and the total project cost was Rs. 1,907 crore.

A team of officials of Law, Public Works and Education departments would conduct the probe and submit a report in two months, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra told presspersons after the Cabinet meeting.

