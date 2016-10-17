Wildlife activists want mitigation measures implemented to protect animals from accidents in Khanapur forest area

Regretting the lack of mitigation measures by the Public Works Department (PWD) and Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) in Khanapur Forest areas, which houses the Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary, to protect wildlife animals from being killed in accidents, activists have urged the Additional Chief Secretary, Forests Ecology and Environment T.M. Vijayabhaskar to take action against the two establishments.

Activists led by Giridhar Kulkarni of Kanan Wildlife Conservation Organisation also met Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram and urged him to direct the PWD and KRDCL to implement mitigation measures announced recently.

The PWD and KRDCL had already agreed to install rumble strips, speed breakers and sign boards on the roads passing through the forest areas.

Mr. Kulkarni said on Monday that the Belagavi forest division, with a satisfactory population of tigers, had three State Highways and one National Highway passing through its critical wildlife habitats. The Sindhanoor-Hemmadaga State Highway (SH-30) which was improved by PWD recently passes through the heart of BWS. Belagavi-Chorla State Highway (SH 31) passing through Kanakumbi Forest, which was developed by KRDCL, has also seen many accidents involving wild animals. The State Highway 34 (Alnavar- Ramnagar) passing through Nagargali forest, also developed by KRDCL, had seen highest number of road kills.

The National Highway 4A (Belagavi-Goa), which is all set to be widened shortly, had witnessed deaths of animals and innumerable numbers of snakes, Mr. Kulkarni said quoting information obtained from the forest department under the RTI Act.

Mr. Kulkarni pointed out that though the Executive Engineer of KRDCL Project Office, Hubbali, had instructed the Project Manager of GVRMP-Dharwad-Ramnagar Tollway Pvt.Ltd to take safety and speed restriction measures immediately and submit the action taken report, the agency was yet to act.

Recently, the subcommittee appointed by Ministry of Environment and Forests recommended that suitable mitigation measures such as imposing speed restrictions and underpasses must be taken on roads where wildlife movement is observed. Also, there is a need to put sign boards warning drivers on all these roads, Mr. Kulkarni said.