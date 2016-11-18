What do we do with Rs. 113 crore collection now? asks co-op. bank

The Bidar District Central Co-operative Bank, the biggest lender in the district, is in a fix.

It has collected Rs. 113 crore in the week after demonetisation, but nationalised banks are refusing to accept this pile of cash as the Union government has barred all cooperative societies from accepting old notes.

“We have worked round the clock from November 9 and swapped or received deposits in old notes. The collections total Rs. 113 crore. But no national bank is accepting it. What do we do now?” wonders Umakanth Nagamarapalli, BDCC Bank chairman.

“We are the biggest lenders in the district with over 70 per cent of farmers getting crop loans from our societies or village branches. Our problem is compounded as we are supposed to pay a 4 per cent interest on money thus collected. If the government does not accept this as legal deposit, how can we pay interest to depositors?” he said.

Farmers have taken annual crop loans ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 3 lakh. If they don’t return them in 365 days, they will lose interest incentive and will be termed defaulters.

Most of them are coming to us to repay loans in old currency, but we are not supposed to accept that. This is a regressive move, Mr. Nagamarapalli said.

He said that self-help group members who deposit their savings every week in the village societies or bank branches will also suffer.

The bank, which is a federation of 45 branches and 171 primary agriculture co-operative societies, has 4.91 lakh deposit accounts and 2.23 loan accounts.

He also said that currency chests in nationalised banks were releasing only around Rs. 20 lakh per day to the bank. “This means that we can transact less than Rs. 1 lakh per branch per day. Rural disbursals will be reduced to zero,” he said.

“We are writing to the Reserve Bank of India to take back the order and replace notes deposited with us with new ones,” Mr. Nagamarapalli said.