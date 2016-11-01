Waves is back to thrill one and all

Waves, a three-day medley of dazzling lights, booming melodies and limitless fun in the chill, tropical environs of Goa, will begin on the campus of BITS in south Goa on November 4.

An annual cultural festival, with the theme ‘Tides of Time’ is expected to witness a footfall of over 40,000 on the college’s scenic campus.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, ‘Waves 2016’ promises to catapult one back to one’s fond childhood and to nostalgic memories of the sheer adventure of the 1990s, according to the organisers.

With big names such as singer-composer Amit Trivedi and Raghu Ram of the Roadies fame, the glitzy Tomorrowland-esque nights during Waves will provide the perfect stage for the youth to let themselves loose.

“Waves lives up to its reputation as a majestic cultural festival, with the immensely grandiose Big-3 events,” says a confident Amandeep Singh, Marketing Manager, Department of Media and Coverage, Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, Birla Campus in south Goa.

Be it Natyanjali, a face-off between some of the nation’s most talented dance troupes, FashP, fashion parades that ooze glamour and stunning youngsters modelling high-end fashion, or Mr. and Ms. Waves, the ultimate test of being the crowd favourite, judged by known names from the industry, these events are certainly not to be missed, and feature immensely talented participants from colleges across the country, he says.

Furthermore, the slapstick comedy nights will have audiences rolling off their seats as topnotch comedians and artistes will perform stand-up routines. A sure notch off the bucket list for hard-core music aficionados is Searock, the much-talked-about rock showdown with the country’s best rock bands that have already blasted their way through the national eliminations.

For the intellectuals, Contention and Moot Court witness cut-throat debaters making eloquent speeches and logical arguments, while Culturals and Informals abound in hordes as flash events such as Poetry Slams, Open Mic and JAMs ensure that there is never a dull moment for any Waves attendee.

The very special Waves Open Quiz, photography and art contests, and innumerable more such events are conducted all day (and all night!) long — and truly offer something for everyone to participate in.

For those in a mood to own the streets, Sizzle and Just Duet would pit one up against breath-taking dancers right under the moonlight, while Drama and Mime enthusiasts are in for a treat too with events such as Skime, Rangmanch and Nukkad Natak promising to engage.

And if the plethora of events and the nights weren’t enough, wandering magicians, exotic performers, thrilling Virtual Reality-related activities in The Adventure Zone and flash mobs are just a few of the multiple fascinating delights that pop up to keep one abuzz.

Let Goa do it

“Remember this — whenever one feels like having a quiet moment to buzz down from all the overwhelmingly magical moments, lights, music and lip-smacking delights around one, don’t forget that one is in Goa — and one can always make a quick dash to a serene beach or watch the stars whilst lying on the road on a moonlit night, and let Goa do the rest,” says Mahima and Sumangala, Department of Journalism and Media Affairs, BITS Goa.