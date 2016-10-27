Karnataka

Water users and farmers seek special grants for canal repair

A farmer putting forward his views during a convention of farmers and membersof Water Users Associations of the Malaprabha Command Areain Hubballi on Wednesday.— PHOTO: BY SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members, farmers of Malaprabha Command Area meet in Hubballi

Members of Water Users Associations and farmers of the Malaprabha Command Area who met here on Wednesday resolved to urge the State government to release special grants for the repair of distribution canals and service roads annually.

The Water Users Associations and the Karnataka Janabhivruddhi Vedike had jointly organised the convention at Dr. K.S. Sharma Sabhabhavan in the wake of continued neglect of the distribution canals and issues concerning the associations.

Setting the tone for the discussion, treasurer of the vedike Mahesh Pattar elaborated on the issues concerning irrigation projects, water management, revival of the defunct associations and related issues.

In the convention presided over by president of the vedike Vikas Soppin, eight resolutions were passed and Mr. Soppin declared that the course of agitation would be planned in the coming days in consultation with the farmers and associations’ members.

The convention resolved that apart from allocation of annual special grants, the maintenance works should be taken up in coordination with the water users associations so as to revive the defunct associations.

It also resolved to submit a comprehensive report on the issues concerning the associations to the State government.

Earlier, trade union leader K.S. Sharma, Hanumaraddi Halakatti of Arshanagodi, Sahadevappa Shirol of Navalgund, Viranna Chulaki of Yamanur, H. Lakkannavar of Arekurahatti and others spoke on various issues concerning the associations and canal management.

Resolutions

The other resolutions are: Converting maintenance and repair works of canals into packages and awarding them to different companies instead of one big company; Ensuring job security and framing salary guidelines for secretaries of the associations; Waiver of all pending water charges due from farmers; Taking steps to ensure better coordination among Command Area Development Authority (CADA), Irrigation Department and Water Users Association; Development of Malaprabha command area by clearing hurdles for the Kalasa Banduri Nala Project.

