Water supply to be hit in Hassan

Residents of Hassan are likely to encounter problems in getting drinking water on Thursday because of the repair work on a pipeline near Padumanahalli.

According to a press release issued by Hassan City Municipal Council Commissioner Nagabhushan, owing to the works, water could not be lifted from Gorur to Hassan on Wednesday. The commissioner has appealed to the public to bear with the inconvenience and cooperate with CMC authorities.

Hassan residents get water from the Hemavathi reservoir at Gorur. A pump house and water purification unit have been set up there.

