Water release from Hemavati reservoir begins

Hours after the State legislature adopted the resolution to release water from reservoirs in Cauvery basin in the State, the release of water from Hemavati reservoir at Gorur began on Monday. Following instructions from senior officers, officers in the Dam Division of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited began releasing water to the canals.

As on Tuesday morning, the total outflow stood at the rate of 718 cusecs. This included 315 cusecs to the river, 215 cusecs to the right bank canal and 188 cusecs to the left bank canal. The total water available in the reservoir is 8.65 tmcft, of which the live capacity is only 4.28 tmc ft. The water level stands at 2,877.47 ft against the full reservoir level of 2,922 ft. Last year on this day, the total storage in the reservoir was 10.24 tmc ft.

According to an initial estimation by the Hassan district administration, crops in over 1.13 lakh ha in the district were lost owing to non-availability of water. The State government has declared Arsikere, Hassan, Belur and Arkalgud taluks as drought-hit. However, political parties have demanded that entire district be declared drought-hit.

The water level in

the reservoir stands at 2,877.47 ft against the full reservoir

level of 2,922 ft.