Water hyacinth choking lakes

The proliferation of weeds (water hyacinth) in major waterbodies of Mysuru needs to be addressed successfully for their sustainable conservation.

Kukkarahalli lake, Dalvoy lake, Lingambudhi lake, and Bogadi Mariyappana lake are witnessing uncontrolled growth of weeds. The Environment Management and Policy Research Institute (EMPRI) recommended the periodic cleaning of waterbodies and stopping discharge of untreated sewage entirely. The once-unpolluted lakes are home to many migratory birds and nature camps are held occasionally by enthusiasts. The study recommended long-term corrective steps and management of Kukkarahalli lake, Lingambudhi lake, and Subedhar lake.