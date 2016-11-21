Volunteers beautify major public space in Dharwad

Members of the Hubballi-Dharwad Action Force (HDAF), who had earlier taken up cleaning of a bridge on Gokul Road in Hubballi, got to work again on Sunday to beautify the landmark KCD Road in Dharwad.

Keeping the cultural essence of the city of Dharwad in mind, the volunteers decided to give a traditional look to the road, which leads to the landmark Karnatak College, with warli paintings.

They had started the preliminary work on Saturday. Aided by the municipal staff, around 100 volunteers including artists, led by Kiran Hiremath, Upendra Kuknur, P.V. Hiremath, Sunil Nalwade, Amogh Pujar and others, cleaned up the entire stretch and the compound walls. They then painted them with terracotta paint.

Competition

On Sunday, they organised a ‘Warli Art’ competition in which scores of artists and youths took part and drew beautiful Warli paintings on the compound walls that had been painted with terracotta paint.

Prizes were given to those who created the top paintings, with the best three receiving a cash prize of Rs. 5,000, Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 2,000, respectively. Each participant got a cash prize of Rs. 200.

“We got the walls painted keeping in mind the heritage buildings on this road. The rich tribal art of Warli suits them best,” said Kiran Hiremath, one of the coordinators of the endeavour. HDAF has plans to take up more such initiatives in the twin cities in the future.

