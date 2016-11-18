Visitors to Mysuru Dasara exhibition decline

Visitors to Mysuru Dasara exhibition, which is a major attraction, have come down drastically after the demonetisation and even the gate fee collection had come down.

Traders inside the exhibition are also hit by the demonetisation and according to most of them, their business had come down by 70 per cent owing to ban on higher denomination notes.

Shashikumar, Chief Executive Officer of the Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA), told The Hindu on Thursday that over 10,000 people used to visit the exhibition prior to November 8 (the day on which the government banned the higher denomination notes).

After that the number of visitors had reduced by over 4,000 persons. He further said that on Saturday, Sunday and other holidays the numbers of visitors were in the range of 25,000 to 30,000.

But the previous Saturday and Sunday, the number of visitors were in the range of 15,000 to 17,000.

The CEO further said that the exhibition used to get over Rs. 2 lakh from gate collections on weekdays and Rs. 6 lakh on holidays.

But the collections had come down by around Rs. 75,000 per day on weekdays, he said.

Even the collections at the amusement and games specially designed for children had come down considerably.

Meanwhile, some stalls have displayed boards saying that they would accept banned notes provided customers make purchases worth over Rs. 300.

