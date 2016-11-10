Village assistants demand regularisation of services

Village assistants staged a protest on the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Wednesday demanding regularisation of their services. Addressing the protest meet, S.R. Ramesh, a functionary of the Karnataka State Revenue Department Village Assistants’ Association said that though village assistants play a commendable role in revenue administration at village level, they are paid Rs. 10,000 as honorarium per month. Village assistants help the village accountants in works like revenue collection, crop survey, land survey and convening grama sabhas.

Even when village assistants are deputed for crop survey caused by natural calamities and election work, they are not paid any special allowance. They are finding it difficult to meet their daily expenses with the paltry sum paid as honorarium, he said.

At present, more than 10,000 persons are serving as village assistants in the State, including 291 in Shivamogga district. The State government should regularise the services of village assistants and consider them on par with Group D employees, he said. The protesters said that though the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal and the Supreme Court have directed the State government to regularise the services of village assistants, no action has been taken in this regard so far.

The protesters submitted a memorandum to the office of the Deputy Commissioner in this regard.