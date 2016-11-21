Vegetable growers resort to roadside sales post-demonetisation

The Union government’s decision to demonetise Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes has driven some vegetable growers to take up roadside sale of their produce with traders not keen to buy their crop because of lack of buyers from other States and owing to the prevailing cash crisis.

To get back whatever they had invested on the crop, growers with small land holdings have started direct sale of their produce along the main roads, highways, hobli headquarters, and towns. Such scenes are becoming common, especially on the outskirts of Mysuru, with the produce being carried in goods vehicles to reach out to buyers.

Beans, tomato, brinjal, cabbage and other major vegetables are prominently sold and offered at a price less than the market price. “Growers have no other option but to go for direct marketing ... otherwise the crop will rot with not many traders coming forward to buy the produce,” a farmer leader said.

In places such as K.G. Koppal, growers, using public address system, market their produce and this measure seems to have worked for them.