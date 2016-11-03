Vedike stages dharna against Tipu Jayanti

Tension prevailed in Chitradurga for more than an hour when the police denied members of Raja Madakari Nakayk Gourava Samrakshana Vedike permission to take out a procession holding ‘Onakke’ (pestle) to protest against the permission by State government to celebrate Tipu Jayanti.

The agitation was organised by Raja Madakari Nakayk Gourava Samrakshana Vedike with support from the Bajrang Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The agitators took out a procession from Nilkanteshwar Temple which passed through the main streets of the city and culminated outside Onakke Obavva Circle. They also raised slogans against the State government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Addressing protesters, G.H. Thippareddy, MLA, said that the Congress government in the State was tying to project Tipu Sultan as a freedom fighter only because he was killed by the British. The State government should understand that Haider Ali had killed Onakke Obavva and Raja Madakari Nayak deceitfully. “The State government is trying to project him as a national hero like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel,” he alleged.

Litterateur Chidanand Murthy opined that Tipu Sultan made some contributions for the improvement of Shringeri Sharadamba Temple, not owing to his affection towards Hindu community, but to please the temple authorities. Tipu Sultan forced thousands of Hindus to convert to Islam and had also ordered the destruction of all Hindu temples in the region during his rule, he said. Projecting such an individual as a patriotic person would definitely lead to tension in the State. The State government was trying to instigate communal tension, he added.

Bajrang Dal Convener Gopal opined that in a democracy, it is the right of every individual to protest against any development that creates communal tension, but the State government was trying to violate human rights by suppressing the agitations of members of different organisations launched to protect the dignity of Kannadigas.

In the morning, the district police arrested hundreds of agitators who tried to enter Chitradurga to take part in the agitation. Tara Anuradha, MLC, was also arrested by police near Javaganhalli village in Hiriyur taluk while she was arriving to Chitradurga to take part in the agitation.