Vatal stages road blockade on Karnataka-A.P. border

Alleges discrimination against Kannadigas at Tirupati

Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha leader Vatal Nagaraj and other pro-Kannada outfit activists staged a road blockade at Nangali on the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border near Mulbagal, condemning alleged discrimination to Karnataka and Kannadigas at Tirumala by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

Vehicular traffic on National Highway 75 was disrupted for about an hour due to the protest. Hundreds of vehicles were seen on either side of the road. Police led by Mulbagal DySP Prabhakar Bayari made tight security arrangements.

Mr. Nagaraj and other agitators were taken into custody and later released.

Mr. Nagaraj alleged that devotees from the State are being subjected to negligence at Tirupati by the TTD management. Property belonging to Karnataka are being “swindled off” there, he alleged.