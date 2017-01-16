Karnataka

Vatal stages road blockade on Karnataka-A.P. border

Alleges discrimination against Kannadigas at Tirupati

Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha leader Vatal Nagaraj and other pro-Kannada outfit activists staged a road blockade at Nangali on the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border near Mulbagal, condemning alleged discrimination to Karnataka and Kannadigas at Tirumala by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

Vehicular traffic on National Highway 75 was disrupted for about an hour due to the protest. Hundreds of vehicles were seen on either side of the road. Police led by Mulbagal DySP Prabhakar Bayari made tight security arrangements.

Mr. Nagaraj and other agitators were taken into custody and later released.

Mr. Nagaraj alleged that devotees from the State are being subjected to negligence at Tirupati by the TTD management. Property belonging to Karnataka are being “swindled off” there, he alleged.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 14, 2020 11:35:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Vatal-stages-road-blockade-on-Karnataka-A.P.-border/article17045288.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY