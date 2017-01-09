Vacancies of staff hit policing in Bidar

As much as 50 per cent of posts of police officers in Bidar are vacant and this is hindering professional policing in the border district. Delayed recruitments and political interference in transfers are the reasons behind the vacancies, officers say.

Of the 58 sanctioned posts of police sub-inspectors, 30 are vacant. As many as 28 sub inspectors are in charge of more than one police station. Of a total of 449 posts of head constables, 38 are vacant and 123 of the 918 posts of constables too are vacant.

Among the reserved forces, one reserve police inspector, five reserve sub-inspectors, one assistant RSI, four head constables and 47 constables have not been filled.

Positions like the police inspector who heads the finger printing unit, and a sub-inspector and a constable in the unit that are vital to field work at a crime scene, are vacant.

“Having vacancies in the Police Department is nothing new. There are vacancies in other districts too. However, it affects us as we form the border between three States,” says a senior officer.

“The district has some conventional transit routes for ganja. There are instances of gangs committing crimes in one State and seeking shelter in other States. We routinely travel across villages in neighbouring States to round up gangs involved in dacoity. Police from Telangana and Maharashtra keep seeking our help in nabbing members of the infamous Irani gang. Between all this, we have to take up routine works like maintenance of law and order, court duties, VIP escorts and internal security issues. Vacancies of officers and personnel are hampering our work,” the officer said.

Other officers say that vacant posts are the starting point of their problems. There is rampant political interference in postings and transfers. Under the minute system, local legislators enjoy the privilege of getting the officers they want to the stations in their jurisdiction. They end up remaining loyal to their political masters and not the heads of their divisions, said another officer. Delay in politicians making up their minds about posting officers is another reason for the long pending vacancies, said the officer.

“We have intimated our position to the police head quarters in Bengaluru. We are hopeful of getting all the posts filled in a few months,” Prakash Nikam, Superintendent of Police, said.