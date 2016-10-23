VTU to start training institute for engineering faculty

The Visvesvaraya Technological University has planned a special professional academic institute for teaching faculty of engineering colleges. All those lecturers with less than five years of experience in teaching have to undergo special training in the proposed institute, expected to come up at university’s regional centre at Muddenahalli in Chikballapur district in the next academic year.

Dr. Karisiddappa, Vice-Chancellor of the university, here on Sunday, told The Hindu that the teachers would undergo the training programme during the semester vacations. “The teachers have to undergo four-month programme over a period of two years. This is compulsory for all those with less than five years of teaching experience,” he said. Dr. Karisiddappa, a native of Hassan, was in the town to attend a felicitation programme organised by Malnad College of Engineering.

As of now, there are no institutes to train teachers of engineering colleges. “Those who joined the teaching profession recently require training on teaching methodology and techniques. We have planned the academic training institute with the help of the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research in Chandigarh,” he said.

“Initially, the training programme will be held at the regional centre in Muddenahalli. In the later stages, we may open some centres for training. Similarly, we will plan webinars as well,” the VC said.

Dr. Karisiddappa, who studied and worked as a teaching faculty for many years in MCE, was felicitated by the institute on Saturday. He was principal of Government Engineering College in Hassan, when he was appointed Vice-Chancellor of VTU.