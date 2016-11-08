VTU imposes dress code on staff

The Visvesaraya Technological University has sparked off a controversy by imposing a dress code on its employees in the name of upholding decorum of the university. The State government had revised a similar circular to its employees in 2013, following widespread criticism.

The VTU circular issued by the Registrar on November 4 says professors have to wear blazers and assistant professors a tie. For women staff, sari is a must. Only during non-academic calendar days, they can wear a ‘decent salwar kameez’, it states.

The circular also states that employees should not use mobile phones during working hours. This applies to all the staff of VTU at its head office in Belagavi, and regional centres at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, and Muddenahalli, besides postgraduation centres.