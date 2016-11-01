VTU grants more time to engineering students to complete course

Visvesvaraya Technological University has granted two additional years to students pursuing B.E., B.Tech, and B.Arch. courses (regular) and B.E. and B. Tech courses ((lateral entry) admitted in 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, and 2009-10 academic years to complete their course. It will be a one-time measure.

Those pursuing B.E. and B.Tech courses admitted during 2010-11 under the lateral entry category have also been granted two additional years. This follows requests from students to relax the maximum duration for completing their course and permit them to appear for the university exams.

The benefit has been extended to students pursuing MBA, MCA, and M. Tech. programmes admitted during 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12 and 2012-13 but only for those who are eligible to seek admission to the final year. The university has set July 2017 as the deadline to complete the degree without arrears.

According to a circular issued by the Registrar (Evaluation) H.G. Shekharappa recently, several students had also approached the Karnataka High Court for relief. The court issued interim orders in many cases permitting all such students to attend classes and appear for the exams.

However, the varsity has fixed Rs. 2,000 as examination fee per paper and a maximum of Rs. 6,000 per semester for those who get the benefit.

The university has directed affiliated colleges to conduct parallel classes for these students to ensure that they studied the entire syllabus, satisfy attendance requirements, and attended internal assessment tests.

Principals have been asked to obtain an affidavit or a legal undertaking from students seeking the benefit saying that they shall abide by the relaxation of maximum duration granted to them as one-time measure.

The university has also advised them to take care while admitting such students and in filling examination forms, and warned that the principals would be held responsible for any lapses. Details are available on the university website.