VIMS director transferred

The governing council of the Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Science, which met in Bengaluru recently transferred Srinivas from the post of director to facilitate an inquiry against him into the alleged irregularities in appointments.

Sharanprakash Patil, Minister for Medical Education said that the governing council had ordered an inquiry by a retired judge and had asked to submit a report within three months.

Dr. Srinivas has been transferred to the Koppal Institute of Medical Science asking him to hand over the charge to Krishnamurthy, head of the department of Bio-chemistry, who has been appointed as in-charge principal of VIMS, he said.