Uttar Pradesh elections: marker pen may replace indelible ink

Marker pens may replace indelible ink for marking the fingers of those casting their votes in the upcoming elections.

Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (MPVL), which is the sole supplier of ink for elections, was awaiting the clearances from the Election Commission of India (ECI) for full-scale production.

On the instructions from the commission, the Mysuru facility developed the prototypes with the technical support from the National Physical Laboratory, the National Research Development Corporation and the National Chemical Laboratory.

After one year of research, the marker pens had been developed whose benefits, the company officials, claim had been multi-fold.

Though the company had already received orders for manufacturing five lakh vials of ink for the elections to four States, including Uttar Pradesh, the company had kept its production on hold until a decision was made on whether to switch over to pens or continue with the ink.

MPVL Chairman H.A. Venkatesh said the Election Commission was expected to take a final call on the marker pens soon as it had called us for a meeting in December.

“If ink was replaced by marker pens, 50 percent of cost will be saved since each pen can apply mark on 1,000 voters. Moreover, it was convenient to carry and apply,” he explained.

MPVL is reckoned to be only one of its kind (among the PSUs) in the country to manufacture indelible ink. Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the erstwhile Maharaja of Mysuru, had established the company in 1937.

The company had supplied ink for elections — Lok Sabha, Assembly, and local bodies — since 1962. The MPVL happens to the sole supplier of ink for elections in the country.

MPVL had recently registered with UNDP and requests for supply of ink for elections abroad are directed to the company.