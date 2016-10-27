Karnataka

Urdu Academy to conduct free classes

Continuing with its efforts to take Urdu language and its rich poetry to the non-Urdu speaking communities, the Belgaum Urdu Academy is set to conduct the third batch of free Urdu learning classes.

Classes will be held every Sunday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for three-months. Basics of the language and dialects will be taught. Participants should at least be able to read headlines in Urdu newspapers, said academy president Sayed Niyaz Ahmed and general secretary Samad Khanapuri at a press conference here recently.

Smart classes using computer applications as teaching aids will be conducted to help the participants learn Urdu calligraphy and writing styles. Two teachers have been appointed — Alhaz Riyazuddin, a retired school headmaster and Syed Shakeel-ul-Rahman — to conduct the smart classes.

Academy member and poet Md. Yasmeen Trasgar and Mr. Khanapuri said that Urdu is widely used in films and TV programmes, apart from being spoken in many parts of the world. “Urdu is a language of elegance, a language that embellishes prose and adds charm to poetry,” they said.

The academy started the first batch of free classes last year, with 47 students passing out. There were 39 students in the second batch.

For more information, contact Mr. Ahmed (98451 07792) or Mr. Khanapuri (98809 24402).

Printable version | May 30, 2020 8:53:36 AM

