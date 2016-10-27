University of Mysore to give thrust to training young sportspersons

In a bid to achieve greater heights in inter-university matches, the University of Mysore has decided to select prospective players in eight different sports and provide them comprehensive training. The special training will be given a couple of months prior to the university selection trials.

P. Krishnaiah, Director (in-charge), Department of Physical Education, University of Mysore, told The Hindu on Wednesday that the university has set up 22 nodal centres in Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, and Chamarajanagar and over 25 students will be given training in each nodal centre. The events include kho-kho, kabbadi, ball badminton, basketball, volleyball, cricket, and athletics.

The selected students will be given Rs.1,800 per month to undergo rigorous training at the camp, Mr. Krishnaiah said and added that both men and women will be chosen.

Trainers for all the 22 nodal centres will be sent from the university, the director said. Coaching will be given under the university’s special programme of performance enhancement scheme, he said. The director said Vice-Chancellor K.S. Rangappa was keen on improving the performance of the university in all events in the inter-university matches. He has agreed to provide all financial support required by the department, Mr. Krishnaiah said.

Mr. Rangappa has reportedly instructed the department to prepare the sportspersons mentally as well to compete in the events. He has also asked the department to organise preparatory matches and a one-month practice before the university matches so that players from different places get adjusted and play as a team.