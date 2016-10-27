University launches ‘campus to village’ outreach programme

In what essentially is an outreach programme, the Rani Channamma University (RCU) has initiated a unique “campus to village” venture to explore if the university could be of any help to villagers.

On Monday, faculty members and students of the Department of Chemistry stepped out of their Vidya Sangam campus and reached Godihal of Belagavi taluk, a sleepy village nestled near the campus with a small population of just 281 with a very low literacy rate of below 25 per cent, according to by Basavaraj Padmashali, professor in the department.

He said here on Wednesday that a door-to-door survey was conducted to identify socio-economic conditions and literacy rate, besides their health conditions, availability of clean drinking water, sanitation, unemployment, etc.

During this exercise, the team came across six under-privileged children who were in need of assistance for continuing their education.

Helpline

Subsequently, the team decided to open a RCU Helpline in the village so that the residents could approach the university through this facility for their various problems and issues. Faculty members and students contributed some amount as donation to open the helpline centre and also provided school bags, notebooks, and uniform to support their education.

The facility was opened by Rani Channamma University Vice-Chancellor Shivananda B. Hosamani. Registrar Shanthinath Dibbad, Gram Panchayat member Kenchappa Patil, faculty members K. Kantharaju and M.B. Sridhara were present.

Prof. Padmashali, who initiated the outreach programme, said that the RCU Helpline would continue to monitor the progress of the underprivileged children’s education and keep helping as per their needs.