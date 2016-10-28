Uniform civil code: Muslims take to the streets in protest

A massive demonstration was staged by Muslim community members in Hosapete on Thursday against the Union government’s move to establish a common civil code.
A large number of Muslims, including many women, participated in the demonstration, organised under the banner of Anjuman Khidmatul Islam. They came out in a procession passing through the main streets of the town and submitted a memorandum to the Assistant Commissioner against the move.
The demonstration was also to extend solidarity and support to the Muslim Personal Law Board, which has been opposing the uniform civil code.
H.N. Mohammed Imam Neeyaji of Anjuman Islam, while addressing the demonstrators, said there was no need for the Union government to forcibly impose a separate uniform civil code which will add to the confusion at a time when Muslims abide by the Sharia and consider the Holy Koran as their law.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor