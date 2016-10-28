Uniform civil code: Muslims take to the streets in protest

A massive demonstration was staged by Muslim community members in Hosapete on Thursday against the Union government’s move to establish a common civil code.

A large number of Muslims, including many women, participated in the demonstration, organised under the banner of Anjuman Khidmatul Islam. They came out in a procession passing through the main streets of the town and submitted a memorandum to the Assistant Commissioner against the move.

The demonstration was also to extend solidarity and support to the Muslim Personal Law Board, which has been opposing the uniform civil code.

H.N. Mohammed Imam Neeyaji of Anjuman Islam, while addressing the demonstrators, said there was no need for the Union government to forcibly impose a separate uniform civil code which will add to the confusion at a time when Muslims abide by the Sharia and consider the Holy Koran as their law.