Unauthorised board with Tipu’s portrait removed

The district administration officers removed a board with a portrait of Tipu Sultan in Markhal village in Bidar taluk on Tuesday, after some villagers complained it was put up illegally and could cause communal tension.

Police rushed to the village after somebody called up the police control room that unidentified persons had put up the board by the roadside.

A team from Janawada police station spoke to different groups of people. They noted that the land belonged to a farmer, Kallappa Shivaraj, and that the board was put up without any permission from the gram panchayat or other government body. They suspected that the board could lead to communal tension and the farmer too requested police to remove it. Officers removed the board and submitted a report to the Deputy Commissioner Anurag Tewari.