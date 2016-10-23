Karnataka

Unable to repay loan, woman commits suicide

A woman, who unable to bear the burden of loan attempted suicide by consuming poison on Friday, died on Saturday.

Gowramma (45), a resident of Jakkanahalli near Chikkamagaluru, had borrowed money from relatives and other private persons for marriage of her daughters. According to her relative J.K. Mohan, she was upset as she was unable to repay the loan and this led her to take the extreme step.

She was admitted in a hospital in Hassan, where she died on Saturday. She is survived by two daughters. Mallanduru police have registered an unnatural death report.

