Udupi taluk government hospital to be upgraded, says Madhwaraj

Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports, said on Friday that the State government has given its nod to upgrade the taluk government hospital here to a district hospital.

He was speaking at the inaugural function of the National Ayurveda Day, organised by the Department of Ayush here.

Mr. Madhwaraj said that when Udupi district was created out of the undivided Dakshina Kannada in August 1997, it then had a taluk government hospital. Though it is 18 years since Udupi became a district, it still does not have a district government hospital. The taluk hospital itself is being called a district hospital though facilities and staff have not been upgraded, he said.

But, Mr. Madhwaraj said, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has, in a Cabinet meeting held a couple of days earlier, cleared a proposal to upgrade the hospital into a district hospital. With this, it will have more doctors, nurses and other staff, and medical equipment, he said.

Mr. Madhwaraj also said that while the 3.88 acres of land of the District Maternity and Children’s Hospital has been given to a private entity, BRS Health and Research Institute (BRSHRI), to construct and run three healthcare institutions under public-private participation model, the district government hospital will remain with the State.

Stating that Ayurveda was a centuries-old treasure of the country, he said that this form of medicine can cure many diseases. But following a proper diet is an important part of the Ayurveda system of medicine, he said.

Presiding over the function, Priyanka Mary Francis, chief executive officer of the zilla panchayat, said that nearly nine per cent of the people in the country suffer from diabetes. This proportion is likely to increase to 13 per cent by 2020, he added.

The administration plans to hold diabetes check-up camps, where medicine and tips on diet and lifestyle changes will be given to diabetics, she said.

Alakananda Rao, district AYUSH officer, welcomed the gathering. District surgeon Madhusudhan Nayak and Ayurveda Federation president N.T. Anchan were present.

Minister says more doctors, nurses and other staff will be hired, and the equipment improved