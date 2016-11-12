Two killed in road accident in Tumakuru

Two youths were killed on the spot and two others were seriously injured when their car hit a tree in the early hours of Friday on the outskirts of Tumakuru.

The police said that the deceased are Nagarjuna(24) of Byrasandra in Koratagere taluk and Venkatesh (25) of Pathaganahalli in Koratagere taluk of Tumakuru district. The injured are Raghunandan and Nagesh. They were returning from a wedding after dropping off relatives, police said.

The youths had dropped the bride and others at a wedding hall near Urudigere in Kyatsandra police station limits on Thursday night and were returning to Koratagere when the driver lost control around 12.30 a.m. and hit a tree.

The injured are undergoing treatment in the district government hospital. A case was registered in Kyatsandra police station.