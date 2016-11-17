Two-day passport seva camp

All 400 appointment slots have been booked for the passport seva camp to be held at the meeting hall on the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat premises on November 19 and 20.
The Regional Passport Office (RPO), Bengaluru, had allocated 200 slots for each day. The appointments for November 19 were released on Tuesday while those for November 20 were released on Wednesday. The RPO has organised the camp exclusively for residents of Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts.
Karthigeyan, Regional Passport Officer, Bengaluru, said walk-in or Tatkal applicants will not be considered. Applicants should bring a printout of the Application Reference Number, generated while filing the online application, requisite documents in original and a set of self-attested photocopy, and two passport size photographs (with white background), said a statement issued by the passport office.
