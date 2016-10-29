Karnataka

Two arrested on charge of vehicle theft

The district police have arrested two people and seized eight SUVs, cars and 14 motorcycles the arrested had stolen and sold to others.

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, S.N. Siddaramappa, Superintendent of Police, said that the total market value of the all vehicles was approximately Rs. 46 lakhs.

The accused are Basavaraj Hadapad (22) and Shivaji Ambari (27), both from Indi taluk of the district.

Absconding

Four of their accomplices were still absconding.

The police were on the look out for them and would arrest them soon, Mr. Siddaramappa said, congratulating all the personnel involved in busting the racket.

