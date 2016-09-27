Karnataka

Two arrested on charge of murder

The Chikkamagaluru police, on Monday, arrested two persons in Channarayapatna in connection with the murder of a woman, whose body was found in Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere taluk on August 20.

The arrested are Siraj Pasha (35) and Mohammed Mousin (24). They were allegedly involved in the murder of Kantha, a resident of Channarayapatna.

The police have said that Siraj Pasha managed to convince Kantha into joining him on a trip.

While they were returning, he killed her with the help of his friend, Mohammed Mousin, and the duo threw her body off Charmadi Ghat.

Demand for money

On August 20, a traveller noticed the body and informed the Banakal police. During the investigation, the police learned that Siraj Pasha and Kantha were involved in a relationship. He had decided to murder her as she had begun to demand money from him.

The police have seized a car that the accused used to execute their plan.

