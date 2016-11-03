Two arrested, country pistol seized in Ballari

Gandhi Nagar police have arrested one person and have recovered a country-made pistol and a live round from him. Another accused tried to commit suicide by slitting his throat when he was accosted by the police.

According to R. Chetan, Superintendent of Police, based on credible information that a person was moving about in suspicious circumstances near Royal Colony in the city on Wednesday, police personnel reached the spot. On seeing them, the person tried to escape. Immediately, he was nabbed and after being searched, he was found in possession of a country-made pistol and a live bullet.

On being interrogated, the person identified himself as Mohammed Jaffer, a carpenter, and said that he got the pistol from Alam Pasha, who was also in possession of six live bullets. Based on the information, police on Thursday went to the address to nab Alam Pasha. On seeing the police, Alam Pasha, apprehending arrest, slit his throat with a blade. Immediately, police rushed him to VIMS hospital for treatment.

Gandhi Nagar Police have registered a case under various sections of IPC and the Indian Arms Act.

Further investigation is on to find out their antecedents and also from where they got the pistol and live rounds of bullets, Mr. Chetan said.